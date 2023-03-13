Arzooo partners with leading electronic manufacturers

Consumer durable marketplace Arzooo has partnered with leading electronic manufacturing firms to offer smart range of home appliances.

Arzooo is foraying into the consumer durables category offering next generation products that will come with new age technology, superior quality and designs, the company statement said.

Arzooo has partnered with prominent players in electronic manufacturing like Dixon, Amber Group and others to introduce an expansive line up of innovative products such as smart electronics and home appliances to customers across Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities.

Given Arzooo’s formidable position in the consumer electronics retail ecosystem with distribution reach to over 40,000 retail stores, the company aims to address product offerings and affordability gaps for consumers.

Khushnud Khan, Co-Founder & CEO of Arzooo said, “Although the consumer durables CAGR hovers in double digit, its current household penetration is far below par compared to any developing economy. And the stumbling block to the same is affordability along with superior quality. Our product thinking is to solve these core problems and we are delighted to partner with leading manufacturers like Dixon, Amber Group and more. These strategic collaborations will enable us to bring to market the best-in-class range with product expertise combined with our reach.”

Atul B Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited said, "We are thrilled to partner with Arzooo Group, which will take our cutting-edge technology and ODM expertise closer to consumers. Our expertise in manufacturing combined with Arzooo’s omni channel distribution capabilities will create a winning combination. We look forward to a successful partnership, and in delivering high-quality products to customers across India.”

The Bangalore based B2B E-retailer’s new move also strengthens India's vision to boost self-reliance on localized manufacturing with the Make in India initiative as it plans to manufacture all of its products in partnerships with top manufacturers who will work with Arzooo from product design to manufacturing.