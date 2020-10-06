Ashima Goyal resigns from EAC-PM

Ashima Goyal resigns from EAC-PM after being appointed as MPC member

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 16:20 ist
Along with Goyal, the government has appointed two more members to the MPC. Credit: Reuters/file photo.

Eminent economist and new Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal has resigned from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

Her resignation comes after the government on Monday appointed Goyal as one of the members of the RBI's rate-setting committee.

Along with Goyal, the government has appointed two more members - economists Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide - to the MPC.

"Yes, I have resigned (from EAC-PM)," Goyal, who is also a professor of economics at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), told PTI.

The new members replaced Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua and Ravindra Dholakia. They were appointed on the panel for four years on September 29, 2016.

The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise the government, especially the Prime Minister, on economic and related issues.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reserve Bank of India
Monetary Policy Committee
EAC-PM

What's Brewing

Tabu, Taapsee top McAfee's 'dangerous celebrity' list

Tabu, Taapsee top McAfee's 'dangerous celebrity' list

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

 