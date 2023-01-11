Ashneer Grover promises Mercedes to staff who complete 5 years in his new venture

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder recently took to the employment-focused social media platform Linkedin to announce plans regarding his latest startup Third Unicorn.

Grover shared information about Third Unicorn and said that he has been slowly building his latest venture. He also took the opportunity to invite people and investors to join his startup. But along with the same, what caught most people's eye was that the former Shark Tank judge promised nothing less than a Mercedes to those who would complete five years in his new company.

Grover's post read, "Let's get some work done in 2023! We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market-shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently."

He also shared a slideshow that revealed a little about his start-up. He said, "So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek at HOW we are building! WHAT we are building remains the billion-dollar question!"

One of the slides also mentioned that Third Unicorn will not be funded by venture capitalists. "We use only desi/self-earned capital," the slide also added that the team will be of 50 members. The slide which promised a Mercedes also added a humourous detail for followers, "Gratiuity to beizzati k liye hoti hai". (Gratuity is for insulting)

The Third Unicorn was announced on Grover's last birthday in June. His post had read, "Some will say I've lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it's still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It's time for the Third Unicorn."

Ashneer Grover was removed from BharatPe last year and also had a falling out with ex-CEO Suhail Sameer, who too quit.

BharatPe has alleged that the Grover family and their relatives “engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles”.