Ashok Leyland August sales down 31% at 6,325 units

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 31 per cent decline in total vehicle sales at 6,325 units in August.

The company had sold 9,230 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales stood at 5,824 units in August as against 8,295 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 30 per cent.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market were down 52 per cent at 2,222 units last month as compared to 4,584 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,602 units last month as compared to 3,711 units in August 2019, down 3 per cent, the company said