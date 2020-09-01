Ashok Leyland August sales down 31% at 6,325 units

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 31 per cent decline in total vehicle sales at 6,325 units in August.
The company had sold 9,230 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
Total domestic sales stood at 5,824 units in August as against 8,295 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 30 per cent.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market were down 52 per cent at 2,222 units last month as compared to 4,584 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,602 units last month as compared to 3,711 units in August 2019, down 3 per cent, the company said
Covid-19: Face shield vs face masks
Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'
Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage
250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world
Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios
Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines
The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis
DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'