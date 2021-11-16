Ashok Leyland EV arm to supply 300 buses to Bengaluru transport corp

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland's EV arm Switch Mobility has bagged a contract for the supply and operation of 300 electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), according to a statement.

The fleet and charging infrastructure will be supplied, operated and maintained by Switch for a period of 12 years on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model under the FAME II Scheme, the company said in a release.

A gross-cost contract pays the operator a specified sum to provide a specified service for a specified period. Under this model, all revenue collected is for the authority. This contract further reinforces the company's vision to be a global technology leader, providing net-zero carbon commercial mobility products and solutions that create outstanding value for all stakeholders, the company said.

"Switch is proud to serve the city of Bengaluru with a new fleet of technologically advanced electric buses. All Switch vehicles are zero-emission, but we set the bar much higher, aiming for net-zero carbon across all of our operations. Passengers on our vehicles can travel in the comfort of knowing that their journey will emit no CO2 to impact the planet,” said Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said.

The buses are expected to reduce fuel consumption by around 5.5 million litres annually, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 14,500 tonnes per year alongside cost savings for BMTC, Switch Mobility claimed in the release.

"Switch is delighted to partner with BMTC as we work towards a common goal of sustainability. Through the deployment of 300 of our zero tailpipe emission electric buses, Switch will play a central role in reducing carbon in the city of Bengaluru,” said Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility Ltd. & CEO of Switch Mobility, India.

The cost of ownership and the product experience that Switch Mobility can deliver is amongst the best in the sector and its ability to bring value to customers like BMTC, combined with the superior technology and innovation, will help the company to serve many more such customers in the future, Babu said.

