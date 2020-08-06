Asia futures mixed as gold prices hold near record peak

Asia futures mixed as gold prices hold near record peak

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 06 2020, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 08:46 ist

Asia futures were mixed on Wednesday and gold traded mixed, after US and European equities gained overnight on strong earnings results.

Hong Kong futures were 0.01% lower, while Nikkei futures were trading slightly above the Nikkei 225 index's previous close and Australian shares were set to track Wall Street higher.

Spot gold held near a fresh record set on Wednesday with a boost from a weaker US dollar and stimulus expectations.

Prices are up about 34% this year.

"Low rates of interest just increase the attractiveness of real assets," David de Garis, director of economics at National Australia Bank, said on the bank's morning podcast.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4%, the S&P 500 gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%, posting a new record peak and closing high.

A surprise quarterly profit from Walt Disney Co and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare companies lifted sentiment on Wall Street.

A group of Senate Republicans on Wednesday backed extending a $25 billion payroll assistance program for US airlines, according to a letter seen by Reuters, lifting airline stocks.

In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3% at 1,417.05, on support from gains across London-listed mining groups Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Glencore .

US shares also saw support from expectations of more coronavirus spending, but later in the day Washington leaders appeared to harden their stances.

The House Speaker said Democrats were determined to reach an agreement on a legislative package but only if it met the needs of Americans. The White House chief of staff said he will meet with Democratic leaders on Thursday evening, although he cautioned the two sides are still trillions of dollars apart in talks.

The dollar extended losses after US private payrolls growth slowed sharply in July, pointing to a loss of momentum in the economic recovery as new Covid-19 infections spread across the United States.

Oil prices rose to March highs after inventories fell sharply and the dollar weakened.

Treasury yields steepened on the prospect of increased supply in longer-dated debt after the Treasury Department said it would borrow more in the third quarter than previously anticipated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wall Street
Nikkei
Gold prices
United States
Nasdaq
Dow Jones

What's Brewing

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Why the fuss? The US, Taiwan and China: A guide

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

Is TikTok a good buy? It depends on what’s included

New Education Policy 2020: The way of the future

New Education Policy 2020: The way of the future

Ayodhya erupts in joy after Ram Temple ceremony

Ayodhya erupts in joy after Ram Temple ceremony

 