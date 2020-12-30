AstraZeneca India at 3-month high after UK approval

AstraZeneca India unit hits over 3-month high after UK approves Covid-19 vaccine

India accounts for the world's second-highest coronavirus infections at about 10.24 million

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 30 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 15:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Shares of AstraZeneca Plc's Indian arm jumped as much as 5.1% to 4,772 rupees -- their highest level since September 8

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine. Serum Institute of India, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca's vaccine, said on Monday that approval from India's drug regulator would likely follow British approval.

Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH

Shares of Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd also up as much as 8.5% to 553 rupees -- their highest since November 21, 2018. WCKH has a deal with the UK to supply millions of doses of multiple Covid-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca's.

India accounts for the world's second-highest coronavirus infections at about 10.24 million, though cases have declined since September peak. More than 550,000 ASTR shares traded, 8.1x 30-day moving average. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen 73.5% YTD.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AstraZeneca
India
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

Anxiety marks year-end plans

Anxiety marks year-end plans

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

 