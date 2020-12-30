AstraZeneca India unit hits over 3-month high after UK approves Covid-19 vaccine

Shares of AstraZeneca Plc's Indian arm jumped as much as 5.1% to 4,772 rupees -- their highest level since September 8

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine. Serum Institute of India, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca's vaccine, said on Monday that approval from India's drug regulator would likely follow British approval.

Shares of Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd also up as much as 8.5% to 553 rupees -- their highest since November 21, 2018. WCKH has a deal with the UK to supply millions of doses of multiple Covid-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca's.

India accounts for the world's second-highest coronavirus infections at about 10.24 million, though cases have declined since September peak. More than 550,000 ASTR shares traded, 8.1x 30-day moving average. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen 73.5% YTD.