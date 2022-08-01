ATF prices cut by nearly 12%

Jet fuel prices on Monday were reduced by nearly 12 per cent to Rs 1.21 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi on Monday, according to the Indian Oil website.

This comes just two weeks after the price was brought down to Rs 1.38 lakh per kilolitre. The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) fuel price had touched an all-time high last month after a 16 per cent hike in rates owing to hardening international oil rates.

