AT&T merging media assets with Discovery to create streaming powerhouse

AT&T to merge media assets with Discovery

Under the terms, AT&T will receive an aggregate amount of $43 billion

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 17 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 17:53 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

AT&T Inc, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and cable and streaming network Discovery Inc, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, will combine their media assets, the US telecoms giant said on Monday.

Under the terms, AT&T will receive an aggregate amount of $43 billion, it added.

AT&T
Streaming

