Audi halts all activities on Twitter

German carmaker Audi has halted all activities on Twitter until further notice, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.
Earlier this month, Volkswagen, which owns Audi together with the VW, Seat, Cupra, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche brands, said it had recommended they pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.
Audi was not immediately available for comment.
The company has not tweeted since November 1 after previously tweeting almost every day. Musk took ownership of Twitter in late October.
