Audi India reports over two-fold jump in sales in Jan-March quarter

The newly launched Q3 and Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 19 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 12:41 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Luxury carmaker Audi India on Tuesday said its sales witnessed over two-fold jump at 1,950 units in the January-March quarter this year as compared with the same period last year.

The company had sold 862 units in the first quarter of 2022.

"Our product line-up boasts of sixteen models and we currently have the strongest ever SUV portfolio contributing to over 60 per cent of our total sales," Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

The newly launched Q3 and Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country, he added.

"We are on a growth path and are confident of a bullish performance through the year 2023," Dhillon noted.

The company said it also continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, in India.

Currently operating with twenty-two outlets across all major hubs in the country, the brand is rapidly expanding and will have twenty five-plus pre-owned car facilities by the end of the year, it added.

Audi sells A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT in the Indian market.

Business News
Audi India
Automobile

