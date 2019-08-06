Aurangabad Industrial City eyes crores of investments

Aurangabad Industrial City in Maharashtra, a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, is eying investments worth Rs 60,000 crore over the next decade, a top official said here Tuesday.

According to Gajanan Patil, the joint managing director of the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), it has already attracted Rs 4,000 crore in investment since it has been listed as a smart city.

Patil was here to attend a roadshow to woo investors and apprise them about the business opportunities at the 10,000-acre industrial smart city near Aurangabad.

Around 110 companies from Gujarat have attended the roadshow, Patil said.

"AURIC is a greenfield smart industrial city being developed as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. We are looking to attract investment worth Rs 60,000 crore over the next 10 years. So far, 52 companies have already invested Rs 4,000 crore," he said.

The city is being promoted by Aurangabad Industrial Township, a special purpose vehicle created by the Centre and the Maharashtra government.

Already four industries are functional at AURIC and a few multinational companies have also committed investment. While 40 percent land is reserved for residential and commercial purpose, the rest is reserved for industries" said Patil.