Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services to set up ₹328 crore facility in Hyderabad

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd will establish its state-of-the art biomanufacturing facility at an investment of Rs 328 crore here, which will generate employment to more than 250 people.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao in a tweet said Hyderabad offers an excellent ecosystem for biologics Research and Development with 30-40 per cent of total capacity for biologics in India.

“I’m happy to note that this investment has further bolstered Hyderabad's status as the top choice for biopharmaceutical research and production. I’m confident that we will continue to make significant strides in promoting "Complex manufacturing at scale," he said in the tweet.

Delighted to welcome @AurigenePharma to the vibrant ecosystem of Genome Valley @TS_LifeSciences for their state-of-the art biomanufacturing facility with investment of USD 40 Mn and employment to more than 250 people Hyderabad offers an excellent ecosystem for biologics R&D and… pic.twitter.com/vfUHZwivQb — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 4, 2023

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services is a city-based leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRO/CDMO) and a long-term partner providing end-to-end solutions thereby accelerating innovation.