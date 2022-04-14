Australia to waive renewal charges on visas expired during pandemic

As borders open up, the department of home affairs in Australia has decided to waive off visa application charges for people whose tourist visas expire between March 20, 2020 and June 30, 2022.

“Visa applications can be lodged online as per a time and location best suited for the applicant and can easily be facilitated through electronic payment with the ability to check the status of the application online. An online application can also be completed by a third party such as a travel agent, with the applicant’s permission”, Tourism Australia said in a release.

There are around 400,000 such applicants, Nishant Kashikar- Country Manager (India and Gulf), Tourism Australia told DH.

"Tourism Australia’s attempt is to get back to pre-Covid levels of revenue in one year ending March 2023", Kashikar said to DH.

“Our attempt is to get Air India commencing flights from Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai and Qantas adding routes to new cities in India”, he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: