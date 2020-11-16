Australia's stock exchange to not reopen on November 16 after data issue

Australia's stock exchange halted trade 20 minutes after opening on Monday due to issues with market data and trading will resume at 10 am on Tuesday (2300 GMT Monday), the bourse operator ASX Ltd said.
The ASX said the underlying cause of the issue, which impacted "partition 3 securities", has been identified. It said further information would be available shortly.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Lewis Hamilton: World champion some find hard to like
Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works
DH Toon | Bengal polls: 'Quite a revealing camouflage!'
US Election: When a leader just won’t go
Covid cases drop in K'taka, down 72% in Bengaluru Rural
Leopards unable to thrive in semi-urban areas: Study
Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world