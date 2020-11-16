Aus stock exchange to not reopen today after data issue

Australia's stock exchange to not reopen on November 16 after data issue

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 16 2020, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 10:32 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Australia's stock exchange halted trade 20 minutes after opening on Monday due to issues with market data and trading will resume at 10 am on Tuesday (2300 GMT Monday), the bourse operator ASX Ltd said.

The ASX said the underlying cause of the issue, which impacted "partition 3 securities", has been identified. It said further information would be available shortly. 

Australia
Stock market

