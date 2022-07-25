Auto financing startup Moove forays into Indian market

Auto financing startup Moove forays into Indian market

The company, which is Uber's largest vehicle supply partner in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has launched operations in the country as part of its global expansion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2022, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 15:51 ist
Uber brings mobility fintech Moove to India to boost driver ecosystem. Credit: IANS Photo

Auto financing start-up Moove on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market with the launch of operations in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The company, which is Uber's largest vehicle supply partner in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, has launched operations in the country as part of its global expansion.

Nigeria-born global startup Moove provides revenue-based financing to mobility entrepreneurs.

The startup offers accessible vehicle financing exclusively to drivers on the Uber's platform.

"We’re excited to be expanding our revenue-based vehicle financing model to enable the sustainable creation of jobs across the country, where there are some of the lowest vehicle ownership rates in the world, in part because of the lack of access to credit.

"We are delighted to be expanding our Uber partnership to solve this problem for our new customers in India," Moove co-founder Ladi Delano said in a statement.

Moove is bringing its impact-led model to India, its first expansion outside of Africa, as part of its mission to close the finance gap for mobility entrepreneurs globally, the company stated.

The company aims to be a global leader in the electrification of ride-hailing and mobility with a commitment to ensuring that 60 per cent of vehicles it finances globally are hybrid or electric, it added.

Backed by some of the world’s leading investors, Moove has raised over USD 200 million to date, scaled to 13 markets across three continents, and its customers have completed over 5 million trips. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Moove
Uber
Business News
Automobile

What's Brewing

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

 