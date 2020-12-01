Auto firms see sales growth in November

Aided by festive demand, automakers led by Maruti Suzuki have reported growth in sales during the month of November.

India’s largest passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited has posted total sales of 153,223 units in November 2020. This is a growth of 1.7% over November 2019.

Total sales include domestic sales of 138,956 units and 5,263 units for other OEMs. In addition, the company exported 9,004 units in November 2020.

However, for the period between April and November this year, the company posted a decline of 22.9% in cumulative sales at 8,05,400 vehicles as against 10,44,976 vehicles sold in the corresponding period last year, the company said in a statement.

Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, maintained its strong sales momentum in the month of November 2020 by registering total sales of 21,022 units in November 2020. With Sonet dominating the compact SUV market in India with 11,417 units sold, the company posted a robust growth of 50% over the same period last year.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has recorded the highest-ever November month domestic sales of 48,800 units and exports of 10,400 units with cumulative sales of 59,200 units for November 2020.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India has overtaken Ford in the sales rankings for the first time in November 2020. MG Retailed 4,163 units in November 2020.

The company reported retail sales of 4163 units during November 2020, a growth of 28.5% against the same month last year. MG Hector recorded retail sales of 3,426 units in November 2020, registering its second-highest monthly sales since launch.

Reflecting a sales growth of 6% vis-a-vis the year-ago period, the Hector continued its strong momentum receiving over 4,000 fresh orders during the month. The all-new Gloster, India’s first Autonomous Level 1 Premium SUV, registered sales of 627 units in its first month. It has received a good response with over 2,500 bookings so far. Sales of the pure electric vehicle MG ZS EV stood at 110 units in November 2020, the company said in a statement.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Ltd sold 5,91,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November, a growth of 14.4% over the corresponding month of previous year. In November 2019, it had sold 5,16,775 units.

TVS Motor Company reported 21% growth in sales at 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 25% recording 311,519 units in November 2020 as against 249,350 units in November 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 30% registering 247,789 units in November 2020 as against 191,222 units in November 2019.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, which has been facing labour unrest at its car factory in Bidadi near Bengaluru, has reported 2.4% growth in November sales at 8,508 units as compared to 8,312 units in the corresponding month last year.