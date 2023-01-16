Avenue Supermarts hits six-month low on Q3 margins drop

Shares of India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the D-Mart retail chain, fell to a six-month low on Monday after the company reported that quarterly core profit margins shrunk due to weak demand.
The company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins fell to 8.34 per cent in the third quarter from 9.39 per cent a year earlier.
It said the decline mainly reflected a change in product mix and weaker-than-expected discretionary non-FMCG sales. Avenue Supermarts's shares fell as much as 5.13 per cent to 3,665.50 rupees on Monday.
