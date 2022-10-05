Avenue Supermarts Q2 revenue jumps 35.7% to Rs 10,384.66 crore

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, has reported a 35.75 per cent rise in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 10,384.66 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 7,649.64 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

"Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, stood at Rs 10,384.66 crore," it said in the regulatory filing on Monday.

It had a total of 302 stores at the end of September.

In the July-September quarter of FY 2020-21, Avenue Supermarts' standalone revenue was at Rs 5,218.15 crore.

It was at Rs 5,949 crore in the pre-pandemic July-September quarter of FY 2019-20.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across various states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.