'Avg monthly rating downgrades of entities rise 22%'

Average monthly rating downgrades of entities rise 22% amid coronavirus pandemic: ICRA

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 21:54 ist

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pace of credit rating downgrades has accelerated with average monthly downgrades increasing by 22 per cent in the past few months, ICRA said in a report.

The rating agency said that from its rated portfolio, while the number of downgrades has increased, upgrades have nearly dried up.

Of the 315 negative rating actions taken by ICRA on non-financial sector entities in the period between March 1 and May 15, a majority of them were attributable to the pandemic outbreak.

"Nearly half of these negative rating actions have been downgraded (150), while a significant proportion (122) has also undergone a change in outlook to negative," the rating agency said.

Due to the uncertain economic environment, the rating agency has placed 43 entities on the ratings watch list.

It said negative rating actions have so far impacted only 9.6 per cent of the rated portfolio of corporate sector entities.

Some of the sectors on which a negative rating action has been taken by Icra include aviation, hotels and restaurants, retail, textile, automotive and real estate.

"With the impact of the pandemic across sectors being multifold, including slowdown in domestic demand and the global economy, supply chain disruptions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and commodity price impact, among others; and the general uncertainty with regard to timing of revival, negative rating actions have increased, while upgrades have dried up," the rating agency's Vice-President (Corporate Ratings) Shamsher Dewan said.

Negative rating movements have been more in sectors that were at high risk from the impact of the pandemic.

Out of the top-10 sectors that witnessed a negative rating action since March 2020, a large proportion were those that were categorised as 'high risk' by the rating agency.

Several 'low risk' sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, sugar, seeds, and utilities have not experienced negative rating action during this period, despite a large portfolio base (over 100 entities), ICRA said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Icra
COVID-19
foreign exchange

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 