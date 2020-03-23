Axis Bank sets aside Rs 100 crore to fight coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 23 2020, 22:40 ist
The country's third-largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Monday said it has set aside a Rs 100-crore fund to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The money will be used to support customers, employees, vendors, government agencies and the community at large, the bank said in a statement.

The government has imposed lockdown on various parts of the country to contain the spread of the virus, which has already claimed eight lives and infected over 400 people. 

Axis Bank has also decided to waive off charges for savings account, current account and prepaid card customers towards online IMPS and ATM financial and non-financial transactions till March 31, the statement said.

"At this point, it's critical to join hands, support people and communities to stand together in our fight against the pandemic," its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Amitabh Chaudhry said.

He also urged customers to use more of digital alternatives while transacting.

