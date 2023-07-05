Azerbaijan not considering joining OPEC now

Azerbaijan not considering joining OPEC now

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday that the organization had invited the country to become a member. 

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jul 05 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 22:28 ist
File photo of the the OPEC logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Azerbaijan is not currently considering joining the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as a new member, Russian news agency Interfax quoted the country's energy minister Parviz Shahbazov as saying on Wednesday.

"Such issues are sometimes raised, but we are not considering it at the moment," Shahbazov said.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday that the organization had invited the country to become a member. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

OPEC
Azerbaijan
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

Dingley now 1st woman to manage pro English men's team

 