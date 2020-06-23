Patanjali rolls out ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali rolls out ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine, claims 100% recovery

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2020, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 14:45 ist
Credit: Twitter/@PypAyurved

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali, which sells consumer products and ayurvedic remedies, launched anti-Covid-19 tablets, Coronil, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The Coronil tablet, launched by Baba Ramdev in a live programme, has been developed by researchers at Patanjali Research Institute, which conducted clinical trials in partnership with NIMS University, Jaipur.

Ramdev in the live launch of the medicine said that Covid-19 patients who were given Coronil showed 100 percent recovery rate. He added that the tablets are made from a mixture of Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi.

The company said that clinical trials were carried out adhering to the standardised protocols. The company’s release about the tablet claims that without any deaths, within 3-15 days, all the novel coronavirus positive patients transformed into negative ones. 

Patanjali’s Chief Executive Officer, Acharya Balkrishna, had announced in a tweet that the company will be launching the Ayurvedic medicine today.

“Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar,” Balkrishna tweeted on June 22.

Earlier this month, Balkrishna had claimed that Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved found a cure for Covid-19.

Patanjali
Baba Ramdev
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

