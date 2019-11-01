Backed by decline in finance cost, Flipkart trims loss

Flipkart India, the e-commerce behemoth's holding company based in Singapore has reported a 42% increase in group revenue in FY 19, according to regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform paper.vc.

The filings state that the company has managed to achieve a 63% reduction in losses from Rs 46,895 crore ($6.6 billion) in 2018 to Rs 17,231 crore ($2.42 billion) for FY19.

The filings say that Flipkart posted Rs 42,878 crore in revenue from contracts with customers with total revenue touching the Rs 43,615 crore ($6.14 billion) - a whopping 42% increase in group revenue from the previous year’s revenue of Rs 30,644 crore ($4.32 billion).

However, according to Paper.vc, “The massive decline in expenditure is due to a steep decline in finance costs rather than overall optimisation in operating expenses. Finance cost comprised a large part of expenditure in FY’18 expenditure, largely attributed to accounting treatment of convertible securities. If one were to exclude finance costs, overall group expenditure actually went up by 118%.”

Meanwhile, overall expenses went down significantly from Rs 46,895 crore ($6.6 billion) to Rs 17,281 crore ($2.4 billion).

Significantly, since Walmart took over, employee benefit expenses have shot up by 58% to Rs 4,254 crore ($600 million).

The filings also reveal interesting details such as those relating to Flipkart's new, more aggressive acquisition strategy since Kalyan Krishnamurthy took over, with the group spending $46.8 million on acquisition in FY ‘19, including $21.4 million on the September 2018 acquisition of Israel-based Upstream Commerce and $10.5 million on the acquisition of Bengaluru-based Liv AI.