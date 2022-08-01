Bajaj reports a 5% drop in 2-wheeler sales in July

Bajaj Auto 2-wheeler sales decline by 5% to 3,15,054 units in July

The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 3,30,569 two-wheelers in July last year

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 17:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 5 per cent drop in its total two-wheeler sales at 3,15,054 units in July 2022.

The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 3,30,569 two-wheelers in July last year.

Domestic two-wheelers sales increased by 5 per cent to 1,64,384 units in July 2022 against 1,56,232 units in the year-ago period while exports dropped 14 per cent to 1,50,670 units as compared to 1,74,337 units in the same month of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | MG Motor India posts 5% decline in retail sales in July

The commercial vehicles (CV) sales rose 3 per cent in the month at 39,616 units over 38,547 CVs sold in domestic and international markets in July last year, as per the filing.

Total sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) fell 4 per cent to 3,54,670 vehicles during the reporting month as compared to 3,69,116 units in July 2021, the company said.

Total exports (two-wheelers and CVs) declined by 15 per cent to 1,71,714 units in July compared to 2,01,843 vehicles sold in the overseas markets in the same month of 2021, it said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bajaj
Bajaj Auto
Business News
DH Auto

What's Brewing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 