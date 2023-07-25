Bajaj Auto posts Q1 profit rise on strong demand

Its profit rose to Rs 1,665 crore for the quarter ended June 30, the automaker said in an exchange filing.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  Jul 25 2023, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 14:44 ist
Bajaj Auto reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by robust demand in its commercial vehicles segment.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 1,641crore, according to IBES data from Refinitv.

($1 = Rs 81.80) 

