Bajaj Auto posts Q1 profit rise on strong demand

Bajaj Auto reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by robust demand in its commercial vehicles segment.

Profit rose to Rs 1,665 crore ($203.53 million) for the quarter ended June 30, the automaker said in an exchange filing.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 1,641crore, according to IBES data from Refinitv.

($1 = Rs 81.80)