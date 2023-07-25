Bajaj Auto posts Q1 profit rise on strong demand

Bajaj Auto reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by robust demand in its commercial vehicles segment.
Profit rose to Rs 1,665 crore ($203.53 million) for the quarter ended June 30, the automaker said in an exchange filing.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 1,641crore, according to IBES data from Refinitv.
($1 = Rs 81.80)
