Bajaj Auto reports 14% decline in total October sales

Bajaj Auto reports 14% decline in total October sales

Exports were at 2,21,050 units last month as compared to 2,30,878 units in the same month last year, down 4%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2021, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 11:17 ist

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 14 per cent decline in total sales at 4,39,615 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 5,12,038 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 22 per cent at 2,18,565 units last month as against 2,81,160 units in October 2020.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar 250 motorcycles 

Exports were at 2,21,050 units last month as compared to 2,30,878 units in the same month last year, down 4 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market declined by 26 per cent at 1,98,738 units as against 2,68,631 units in October last year, the company said.

Exports of two-wheelers stood at 1,92,565 units as against 2,01,659 units in the same month last year, down 5 per cent, it added.

However, sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market grew by 58 per cent at 19,827 units as compared to 12,529 units in October last year.

Exports of commercial vehicles were down 3 per cent last month at 28,485 units as against 29,219 units in October last year, Bajaj Auto said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bajaj Auto
Business News
Automobile
India News

What's Brewing

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Covid-19 compared with other deadly viruses

Covid-19 compared with other deadly viruses

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

Five movies to watch on Aishwarya's birthday

A Kerala man’s love for Kannada

A Kerala man’s love for Kannada

DH Toon | Learn timing from Virat Kohli!

DH Toon | Learn timing from Virat Kohli!

 