Bajaj Auto sales jump 44% in July

Bajaj Auto sales jump 44% in July

The company had sold 2,55,832 units in the same month a year ago

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2021, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 12:27 ist
Domestic sales in July this year were at 1,67,273 units. Credit: iStock Photo

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 44 per cent jump in its total sales at 3,69,116 units in July 2021.

The company had sold 2,55,832 units in the same month a year ago.

Read more: TVS Motor Company registers 10 per cent growth

Domestic sales in July this year were at 1,67,273 units as against 1,58,976 units, up 5 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,30,569 units, up 39 per cent, as compared to 2,38,556 units sold in July last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales more than doubled to 38,547 units as against 17,276 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in July also more than doubled to 201,843 units as against 96,856 units sold in the corresponding month last year, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bajaj Auto
Auto sector
sales
Business News

What's Brewing

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

 