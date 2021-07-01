Bajaj Auto shares close nearly 2% higher in June

Bajaj Auto shares close nearly 2% higher after June sales data

  • Jul 01 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 19:38 ist
Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday closed nearly 2 per cent higher after the company reported a 24 per jump in its total sales in June 2021.

The stock closed at Rs 4,209, a gain of 1.84 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.82 per cent to Rs 4,250.

On the NSE, it gained 1.74 per cent to close at Rs 4,205.95.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 24 per jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021.

The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 per cent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year

Bajaj Auto
Auto sector
BSE
NSE

