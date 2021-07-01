Bajaj Auto shares gain nearly 3% after June sales data

Bajaj Auto shares gain nearly 3% after June sales data

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 24 per jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2021, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 14:34 ist
Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported 24 per jump in its total sales in June 2021.

The stock jumped 2.82 per cent to Rs 4,250 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 2.80 per cent to Rs 4,250.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 24 per jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021.

The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 per cent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bajaj Auto
sales
shares

What's Brewing

Jim Morrison's: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Jim Morrison's: Did he OD or did he disappear?

In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party

In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

 