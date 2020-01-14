Bajaj launches Chetak electric scooter starting Rs 1L

Bajaj Auto, on Tuesday, launched the much-awaited Chetak electric scooter at an introductory price of Rs 1 lakh, ex-showroom.

The price of Rs 1 lakh is for the Urbanite variant and there is also a Premium variant that will be priced at Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-showroom. The Premium variant will feature disc brakes and a luxury finish.

The Chetak electric has a range of 95 Km in the Eco mode and 85 in the Sports mode and the scooter has regenerative braking as well.

The electric scooter has been launched under Bajaj’s electric mobility sub-brand Urbanite and was first announced on October 16 last year.

Booking will begin on January 15 and the booking amount is Rs 2000. It will initially be sold at select KTM dealers, with 13 dealerships in Bengaluru and four in Pune. Deliveries will begin from the end of February.

The scooter will have a 3 KWh lithium ion battery which is IP67 rated. The peak power will be 4.08 KW and 3.8 KW continuous. The maximum torque will be 16 Nm. The 100 per cent charging time is five hours and 25 per cent charge is possible in one hour. The battery can be charged through a standard household 5 ampere electrical outlet. The on-board Intelligent Battery Management System (IBMS) controls the charging and discharging.

The service interval is 12,000 Km or one year (whichever is earlier) and the scooter has an overall warranty of three years or 50,000 Km (whichever is earlier) and is inclusive of the lithium-ion battery.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, “The return of the legendary Chetak now in a modern electric avatar is indeed a proud moment for all of us at Bajaj Auto.

“We are confident that Chetak will set absolutely new benchmark standards of clean tech driven, elegant and a delightful ownership experience shaping the very future of personal commuting and building Hamara Kal,” he added.

Customers have a choice of four colours for the Premium variant and two colours for the Urbane variant.

The Chetak features a connected riding experience with solutions like data communication, security and user authentication, The Chetak mobile app gives the rider a comprehensive overview of all aspects of his/ her vehicle and its ride history.

The electric offering from Bajaj has a rigid frame with sheet metal body panels and a tubular single sided suspension. The powertrain similarly has a single-sided cast aluminium swing arm which houses the traction motor that drives the wheel through a high-efficiency automated gearbox.

The company also announced that the product will be available in overseas markets in the future.