Balance sheets of corporate India and banks clean: Banker K V Kamath

Eminent K. V. Kamath, the Chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) said the cleanup of balance sheets for both banks and corporate India in the last 2-3 years has been unprecedented and something he has not seen in the past 50 years of my career.

“Corporate India is willing to borrow, and banks are willing to lend. Given the optimism arising from clean balance sheets, the next consideration is setting growth targets. Maharashtra’s growth rate of 9 percent indicates a doubling in about eight years, which suggests reaching a trillion within 7-8 years,” said Kamath at the PHDCCI-hosted Maharashtra Green Infrastructure Conclave 2023.

Also Read | Axis Bank Q1 net profit rises 40% to Rs 5,797 crore



“This growth trajectory aligns with the focus on rail connectivity, green power, and urban rejuvenation, which presents a significantopportunity for transformation. The rejuvenation of our cities, including redevelopment, improved infrastructure, roads, housing colonies, and beautification, are crucial building blocks in driving the growth momentum,” he said.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the PHDCCI – Cushman & Wakefield Knowledge Report, offering valuable insights into Maharashtra’s green initiatives. As Maharashtra charts its path towards a remarkable $1 trillion SGDP, this conclave serves as an essential platform to drive the state’s ambitious vision through sustainable and eco-conscious practices.

Other speakers include Sudhir Hoshing, Chair, PHDCCI Infrastructure Development Ports, Shipping, Roads and Waterways Committee, as well as Himanshu Agarwal, Co-Chair, PHDCCI Infrastructure Development, Ports, Shipping, Roads and Waterways Committee.

“We are witnessing unprecedented changes in the world. The need for innovative solutions has never been more urgent, and green infrastructure emerges as a beacon of hope. It envisions cities as vibrant ecosystems with clean air, water, and the well-being of our communities at the core. The choices we make now in terms of infrastructure will echo for generations to come, so this conference serves as a platform for action, not just knowledge dissemination,” said Hoshing.