Bandhan Bank reports Rs 209 cr profit for Q2

Bandhan Bank registered a net profit of Rs 209.3 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 3,008.6 crore in Q2 of last financial year. The bank’s net profit in Q1 this year was Rs 886.5 crore.

During the second quarter this year, the net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 2,193 crore, a 13.3 per cent increase against Rs 1,935.4 crore of the previous year’s corresponding quarter. The total advances in the quarter also rose 17.4 per cent to Rs 95,834.9 crore. The figure in the corresponding quarter last year was Rs 81,661.2 crore.

The bank also saw a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 21.3 per cent in total deposits. The total deposits stood at Rs 99,365.8 crore. The total business – deposits and advances – registered 19.5 per cent year-on-year growth and reached around Rs 1,95,200 crore by the end of the quarter.

"It has been a good second quarter for the bank as we registered strong year-on-year growth,” Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, said. With the pandemic-related stress phasing out, the bank expects a strong growth by the end of the current financial year.

For the period (YoY), the bank’s retail deposit had a growth of 7 per cent, the current account and savings account (CASA) showed 11 per cent growth. The CASA ratio stood at 40.8 per cent of the overall deposit book. The net NPA for the quarter stood at 1.86 per cent. The figure was 3.04 per cent for the Q2, last financial year.

With 2.77 crore customers and 5,646 outlets across the country, the bank intends to add around 550 new branches in the current financial year. It is aiming at strengthening its presence in the segments of SME loans, gold loans, personal loans, and auto loans.