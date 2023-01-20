Bandhan Bank’s business crosses Rs 2 lakh crore in Q3

Bandhan Bank, in the third quarter (for 2022-23) has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore of total business.

The bank’s business – deposits and advances – grew 16 per cent, year-on-year to touch Rs 2,00,070 cr mark by December-end. In the third quarter, deposits registered 21 per cent growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The deposits stand at Rs 1,02,283 crore.

In advances, the bank witnessed 11 per cent growth, with advances now standing at Rs.97,787 crores.

The present current account and savings account (CASA) ratio is at 36.4 per cent of the overall deposit book. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) is at 19.1 per cent.

“The Bank registered good growth in the third quarter on a year-on-year basis. The Bank continues to expand its reach and strengthen the product suite to cater to the varied needs of different customer segments. The Bank’s diversification agenda is well on track and with the operating environment being favourable, the Bank is well poised for its next phase of growth, ” Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, said.