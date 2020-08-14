Bank credit grows 5.51%, deposits 11.11%: RBI data

Bank credit grows 5.51%, deposits 11.11%: Reserve Bank of India data

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 14 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 20:44 ist
A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. Representative Image. Credit: Reuters

Bank credit and deposits grew 5.51 per cent and 11.11 percent to Rs 102.65 lakh crore and Rs 141.61 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended July 31, according to the latest data from the RBI.

In the fortnight ended August 2, 2019, bank credit and deposits were at Rs 97.29 lakh crore and Rs 127.44 lakh crore, respectively.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit growth was at 6.7 percent in June 2020, nearly the same as in May 2020 but lower than the growth of 11.1 percent in June 2019.

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities rose 2.4 percent in June, compared with a higher growth of 8.7 percent in the corresponding month of 2019.

Loan growth to industry grew 2.2 percent in June 2020, compared with 6.4 percent growth in June 2019. Credit to large industries increased 3.7 percent, against 7.6 percent a year ago.

Credit to the services sector continued to grow at a robust, albeit decelerated rate at 10.7 percent in June 2020 as against 13 percent in June 2019.

Personal loans continued to perform well registering a growth of 10.5 percent in June, nearly the same as in May but lower than 16.6 percent growth in June 2019.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

banks
Business News
Loans
credit

What's Brewing

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

Japan war orphans tell of pain, recovery

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

‘Terror Crocodile’ the size of a bus fed on dinosaurs

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

The Lead: The Kashmiri Shikara rows alone in Dal Lake

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

Kamala Harris, who could be US President one day

 