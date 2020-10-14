Bank of America profit falls on Covid-19 pandemic woes

Bank of America profit falls on Covid-19 pandemic woes

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 14 2020, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 17:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bank of America Corp reported a 15.8 per cent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by higher provisions for credit losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $4.44 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter ended September 30, from $5.27 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 49 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the estimates were comparable. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 