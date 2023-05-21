Banks face test with Rs 2K note exchange exercise

Banks face challenge with Rs 2,000 note exchange exercise set to begin

While the exercise is nowhere near as colossal as the demonetisation of 2016, Indian banks are nonetheless expected to face pressure

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:33 ist
There are 181 crore Rs 2,000 notes currently in circulation. Credit: iStock Photo

The decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withdraw Rs 2,000 denominations could pose a challenge for Indian banks, with 181 crore pieces of notes set to be taken out of circulation.

While the exercise is nowhere near as colossal as the demonetisation of 2016, Indian banks nonetheless are expected to deploy additional staff to handle the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes, The Indian Express reported.

India has 1.55 lakh bank branches, and given the volume of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation, each of these branches on an average will have to handle 11,667 notes from May 23 to September 30—an average of 116 notes per day.

Further, the exercise is slated to add to the operating costs of banks.

Also Read | RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 note: How, why and by when to return

"There is a cost involved in exchange of notes. Banks will have to shell out money to reconfigure ATMs and cash recyclers accordingly," IE quoted an official of a public sector bank.

Yet, while banks are expected to face pressure to facilitate the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes, there is a flipside to the exercise.

Given the fact that 181 crore Rs 2,000 notes have to be exchanged, there could be a marginal rise in bank deposits across the country.

"As witnessed during demonetisation, we expect the deposit accretion of banks could improve marginally in near term. This will ease the pressure on deposit rates hikes and could also result in moderation in short-term interest rates," Karthink Srinivas, Senior Vice President, Group Head – Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, was quoted by IE.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India (SBI), in a bid to smoothen the process of exchange, announced on Sunday that customers would be allowed to deposit a maximum of 10 Rs 2,000 notes (equivalent to Rs 20,000) per transaction, and that these transactions would not require an ID proof or a requisition slip.

However, with the exchange yet to begin, it remains to be seen whether the excercise will be completed seamlessly, without inconveniencing people.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reserve Bank of India
RBI
Currency
Banking
Demonetisation
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

 