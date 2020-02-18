Banks flush with funds amid low credit growth

Indian banks — both private and public sector — have been flush with funds as fresh deposits have outpaced credit by more than two times in absolute terms during the current financial year, according to RBI data.

An analysis of the data on repo operations of RBI reveals that amid subdued demand, credit growth by the banks has been almost half of the deposit growth in the country. As a result, the liquidity in the financial system — the availability of funds — has skyrocketed since June, when banks were facing a dearth of funds — till now. At present, banks have excess funds on an average daily basis in excess of Rs 2.80 lakh crore.

According to experts, the continuous liquidity surplus in the financial system can lead to lowering of interest rates for the borrowers as banks would look for profitability.

From the collapse of IL&FS in September 2018 to end of the general election in May 2019, banks were facing a severe paucity of funds as the monies were being constantly sucked out of the system.

The incremental growth in bank deposits from April 2019 to January 2020 has been Rs 7.50 lakh crore while the incremental growth in bank credit during this period has been Rs 3.30 lakh crore.

The credit offtake in the economy has been a worrying factor for the RBI, amid a prolonged slowdown. Before inflation woes put a halt to the juggernaut of rate cuts, the Reserve Bank had slashed the key policy rates by 135 basis points and ensured banks roll out the category of credit lines linked to external benchmarking.

Even as all this led to a decrease of 69 basis points in the weighted average lending rates in the past year, credit offtake hasn't happened yet.

"There is less demand for credit from the industry due to surplus capacity. Also banks are not willing to lend for infra due to bulging bad loan issues. Therefore, there are both demand and supply-side issues that are affecting it," said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings.