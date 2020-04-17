Banks not to make any dividend payment amid coronavirus

Banks not to make any dividend payment amid coronavirus stress

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2020, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 12:48 ist

Providing relaxation to lenders, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that banks shall be exempted from making dividend payment in the light of financial difficulties posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

Making a slew of announcement to ease the pressure on financial sector, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the 90-day norm will not apply on moratorium granted on existing loans by banks.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

To maintain financial health, he said, banks have been exempt to make any further dividend payout in view of financial difficulties arising from COVID-19.

On the inflation front, he said CPI based inflation has declined March and it is expected to ease further.

RBI will take advantage of the falling price situation and pass on benefit to borrowers, he hinted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Shaktikanta Das
RBI
Coronavirus
loan
COVID-19
Consumer Price Index
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 