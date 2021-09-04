Barbeque Nation raises nearly Rs 100 crore

Barbeque Nation raises nearly Rs 100 crore via preferential issue of equity shares

It has allotted 7,06,713 equity shares to Massachusetts Institute of Technology for an aggregate subscription amount of Rs 59,99,99,337

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 04 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 15:39 ist
Credit: Wikipedia Photo

Restaurants chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd on Saturday said it has raised nearly Rs 100 crore through preferential issue of equity shares to three different investors, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The company's stakeholders' relationship committee in its meeting on Saturday approved an allotment of 11,77,855 fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each at a premium of Rs 844 by preferential allotment, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It has allotted 7,06,713 equity shares to Massachusetts Institute of Technology for an aggregate subscription amount of Rs 59,99,99,337.

On the other hand, 1,76,678 equity shares have been allotted to 238 Plan Associates LLC for an aggregate subscription amount of Rs 14,99,99,622, the filing added.

Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series-II has been allotted 2,94,464 equity shares for an aggregate subscription amount of Rs 24,99,99,936, it said.

Consequent upon the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company has increased to Rs 19,37,16,375 from Rs 18,78,27,100, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
shares

What's Brewing

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

 