Battery maker Godi India scouting for locations in 3 states to build gigafactory

Home-grown cell manufacturer Godi India, the first domestic company to receive Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certificate with its own technology, is scouting for locations in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, for setting up an indigenous gigafactory.

The Hyderabad-based company will also begin the first batch of deliveries of cells to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India to be used in electric two-wheelers. The company, which began its production in 2020 at its Hyderabad facility, recently got a BIS certification for 21,700 cylindrical NMC811 lithium-ion cells following rigorous testing for over six months.

Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, Godi India, said his company has entered into an agreement with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Electrochemical Research Institute for operating and maintaining its advanced cell manufacturing facility in Taramani in Chennai.

“The new partnership with CSIR-CECRI will help the company’s development of next generation cells for mobility, ESS applications and new research and development projects,” he told DH during an interaction.

The new facility will further help Godi India to manufacture advanced Lithium-ion cells and cater to various applications ranging from e-mobility to large scale energy storage systems. On the gigafactory, the founder and CEO of Godi India said the company was in discussions with three state governments for setting up the facility by 2024.

“Humidity level should be less and that is the key factor. Hosur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad temperatures will suit us but it will eventually depend on the incentives that the respective state governments offer us. We are going to generate a lot of employment and the governments should be generous,” he said.

Godi India is the first Indian company to manufacture lithium-ion cells in India and that they have been certified by BIS and tested and qualified by TUV, a third-party testing agency, he added.

“Now that all the testing is over and the cells have been certified by BIS, Godi India will begin delivery of the cells to its customers from August. Our primary market for now is electric two-wheelers and almost all big names in the nascent sector will be getting supplies from us,” Mahesh Godi said.

However, he refused to name his customers citing confidential clauses in agreements with them. Ather, TVS, Hero, Ola, and Okinawa are some of the major home-grown companies that have emerged as major players in the electric vehicles segment, with startups like Simple Energy are in the process of building a massive plant in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district.

Mahesh Godi also said the company is looking to export its lithium-ion cells made using its own technology to key international markets like Norway, Germany, Canada, UK, and the US. “We are in the process of getting necessary certification for exports,” he told DH.

To a question, the company’s founder said the technology developed by Godi India for manufacturing the lithium-ion cells is “tailor-made” for Indian roads, the temperature, and abusive driving conditions.

“That is our recipe and that is the differentiation factor that we have. We are also reinventing the manufacturing process which will reduce the capital and operating expenses in manufacturing footprint from 20 per cent to 50 per cent in an incremental way. It will be done in five years,” Mahesh Godi added.