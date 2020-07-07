Covid-19: Baxter India gets CDSCO nod for Oxiris filter

Baxter India gets CDSCO nod for use of its Oxiris filter in Covid-19 treatment

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 07 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 19:48 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Healthcare firm Baxter India on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the use of its Oxiris blood purification filter for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The filter is intended to be used in the critically ill Covid-19 patients in need of blood purification where excessive inflammatory mediators are present, Baxter India said in a statement.

"The Covid-19 cases in India have been spiralling and putting pressure on our the healthcare system. This approval has come at a crucial time when such filter sets are much required to ease the burden on healthcare providers," Baxter India General Manager Ravinder Dang said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The company hopes that the availability of Oxiris will go a long way in fighting the Covid-19 cases in India, he added.

During blood purification therapy, the patient's blood passes through the Oxiris filter set, where it can adsorb inflammatory mediators, and remove fluid, electrolytes and uremic toxins, before returning the patient's blood to the body, Baxter India said.

Baxter India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Baxter International Inc. It started operations in India in April 1997.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 