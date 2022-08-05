Beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit jumps

Cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent company reported a 33.2 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its products.
Consolidated net profit for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd stood at Rs 4.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 3.4 crore a year earlier.
Revenue rose 40.6 per cent to Rs 1,148 crore.
