Beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit jumps

Beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit jumps

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2022, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 18:59 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent company reported a 33.2 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its products.

Consolidated net profit for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd stood at Rs 4.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 3.4 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40.6 per cent to Rs 1,148 crore.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Nykaa
Profit

What's Brewing

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 