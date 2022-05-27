Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Would you ever dare to taste a beer made out of urine? Well, this is your time. A brewery in Singapore has taken the message of being environment-friendly up a notch by turning urine and sewage into an alcoholic drink.

It is currently being advertised as the greenest beer ever to be made. NEWBrew is made out of a liquid that is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore's water supply, as per a BBC report.

But why sewage water?

According to the company, the component used in the beer is NEWater, which is a purified liquid made out of sewage that has existed for almost 20 years. Beer needs 90 per cent of water and amid the rising water scarcity, the company has found a new way to recycle and save water by launching this drink.

NEWBrew was launched last month by national water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery Brewerkz, along with Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), reported The Straits Times.

The beer is made out of recycled sewage. The Singapore-based company said that it goes through stringent tests, and several rounds of filtration so it's safe to consume it.

According to The Independent, the sewage is treated to become “ultra-clean” water, before it is used to make 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale.

Interestingly, the water agency of the country has also supported the launch which is available in shops and bars, to create awareness about the problem of water scarcity in the country.

In the growing beer industry, homegrown beers have come a long way and Singapore’s innovative beer seems to be ready to cater to the market.