BEML, RITES ink pact, to jointly bid for Metro systems, export of rolling stock

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide expertise in design, engineering, marketing and any other support

  • Dec 16 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 15:08 ist
Bengaluru Metro. Credit: DH File Photo

BEML Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RITES Limited, a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the fields of Metro systems and export of rolling stock.

As part of the MoU, RITES will provide expertise in design, engineering, marketing and any other support that may be required for tapping domestic and overseas opportunities while BEML will be responsible for manufacturing of customised metro coaches and rolling stock a BEML statement said.

"The MoU will allow both companies to leverage each other's expertise and technologies to opitimise operations and expand on a global level," it said. It would enable BEML and RITES to jointly bid and provide the entire spectrum of services from design, manufacture to operations & maintenance for the existing and upcoming Metro systems as well as export of rolling stock and related services.

"The collaboration will not only create a platform to enable exploration of business opportunities around the globe, but also facilitate knowledge sharing to strengthen respective organisations' operations," the statement said.

