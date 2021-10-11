Benchmark indices open in the red

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 11 2021, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 09:40 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex dropping 110.58 points to 59,948.48 and Nifty slipping 22.30 points to 17,872.90.

More to follow...

