Benchmark indices open lower as IT, banks weigh

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 18 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 09:41 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Markets edged lower on Friday, pressured by IT and banking stocks, with investors focused on the East-West standoff over Ukraine, which has roiled markets this week.

Shelling in Ukraine on Thursday renewed Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion, triggering a selloff in global equities.

But Asian markets cut losses on Friday after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine, the US State Department said.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.3 per cent to 17,262, as of 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.26 per cent at 57,739.81. If losses hold, both the indexes will record their second weekly decline.

The Nifty IT index fell 0.9 per cent, while the banking index dropped 0.5 per cent.

