Bengaluru tops the list of cities with women returning to white collar jobs

Bengaluru Inc hired the highest number of women returnees in white-collar positions in India, accounting for 24 per cent of all job openings for returnees, data released by talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) showed on Monday. This was followed by Hyderabad (19 per cent), Chennai (14 per cent), Delhi (11 per cent), Pune (11 per cent), Kolkata (10 per cent), and Ahmedabad (10 per cent).

About 6 per cent of the total women workforce on the hiring platform were those who have taken a career break. Interestingly, the hiring momentum for women returnees with 4-10 years of experience has been considerably high.

This comes at a time when India Inc is actively implementing inclusive practices and experiencing an improved hiring momentum for women returning to the workforce after a career break. “Although 80 per cent want to join back, 58 per cent successfully do so,” the chief executive of foundit, Sekhar Garisa told DH.

With constant adaptation to changes in work and workplace, many companies are offering flexible arrangements, such as part-time work, work-from-home options, and job-sharing arrangements allowing women to balance their work and personal responsibilities more effectively. Changing attitudes and awareness, government policies and regulations besides corporate initiatives have improved women's scope of returning to work post-career break, Garisa added.

“While some companies may have diversity targets and initiatives in place to increase the representation of women in their workforce, it is essential to note that hiring women returnees is not solely driven by the compulsion to meet a specific gender quota,” attested Garisa. Women who have taken a career break often bring valuable skills, expertise, and experience to the table. Compared to fresh graduates or individuals with no prior work experience, women returnees with 4-10 years of experience require less training and onboarding. They can quickly assimilate into the work environment and contribute effectively, which can be beneficial for companies seeking immediate productivity, he added.

Owing to the fast-paced digital transformation, “the demand for returnees with a good understanding of technology and adaptability toward new environments is undoubtedly high,” the report said. The data also showed that the role of software developer saw the highest demand (33 per cent) for women returnees. It was followed by HR/ admin roles at 18 per cent and operations at 12 per cent. Other roles such as finance and accounts (11 per cent), analytics (8 per cent), and content (7 per cent) were also among the top.

As for industries, telecom (19 per cent), recruitment/staffing (15 per cent), business process outsourcing (BPO)/ITES/Call Centers (14 per cent), Advertising PR MR and events (12 per cent), and information technology (11 per cent) were the top five industries with highest demand share for women returnees as of May 2023.

According to Garisa, 36 per cent of women take a career break at some point in their working lives. The age group of women taking career breaks can vary, but they are often seen taking breaks in their late 20s and early 30s. The main reasons for women taking career breaks in India are societal, cultural, and personal factors. Factors like maternity leave, childcare responsibilities, spousal transfers, family obligations, and career advancement contribute to women taking breaks from their careers.