Berkshire posts record operating profit, $35.9 billion of net income

Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday posted its highest-ever quarterly operating profit, bolstered by improved results in its insurance businesses, while gains from stock holdings helped the conglomerate led by billionaire Warren Buffett swing to a nearly $36 billion overall profit.
Operating profit rose 7 per cent to $10.04 billion, or about $6,938 per Class A share, from $9.42 billion a year earlier.
Net income totalled $35.91 billion, or $24,775 per Class A share, compared with a year-earlier $43.62 billion loss.
Berkshire also said it repurchased $1.4 billion of stock in the quarter.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo
H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open
Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases
House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products
7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project
India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers
Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks
Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway