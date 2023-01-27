Bet on decentralised currencies: Tim Draper

Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper stood by his prediction of Bitcoin touching $250,000 in 2023 despite the turmoil in the crypto world. In an interview with DH’s Shakshi Jain, he talked about everything from crypto adoption in India to his firm’s expansion plans. Edited excerpts.

How do you see the cryptocurrency space play out this year?

I have one prediction and its $250,000 (price of Bitcoin) by the end of June of this year. I would love to stretch that but I want to be right or wrong on that one first.

When do you think women will own a larger share in cryptocurrencies?

When the retail (sector) realises that they can save 2% that they’re paying the banks right now by accepting Bitcoin in retail stores, then they’ll share that with the consumer and then the women will go - ah ! I can save 2% just by paying in Bitcoin. So, I think there are a couple of engineering steps that have to happen to get us there but it's coming.

Some of the biggest crypto players went bust in 2022. What is your advice to people who want to invest in cryptocurrencies?

FTX and BlockFi, they were all centralised finance, I think. Centralising finance - why would you do that ? You already have that. You have (a) government, they have central banks - they are centralised. Why would we buy any of these? FTX came twice, BlockFi came once or twice - we turned them all down because centralised finance was first of all easy to do. Everyone was doing it. We must have seen 200 companies come through with some form of centralised financing. It doesn’t make sense. You have a decentralised opportunity - you have Bitcoin, you have maybe Tezos, you have got a couple of others that are all decentralised. Why not go with that, it’s so much more important for our future. My advice would be get out of the centralised currencies and get into the decentralised currencies. Very clear.

What are your thoughts on the Indian government harbouring a rather cautious approach towards cryptocurrencies?

Any government is made up of a lot of people. There are the people who say we want to encourage Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and they are the honest ones. And then there are the less honest ones who are saying we have got to get rid of them. Well, they are the ones that are afraid that the blockchain is going to keep perfect records and they are going to be caught.

What is your outlook for cryptocurrency adoption in India?

I think it will be one of those things that as soon as one person really starts to say - okay, Bitcoin’s going to be the future - then it starts to spread, then two more and then four more and then eight more, and it just starts to spread. In India, it will rise very rapidly when it does.

Which cryptocurrencies are you betting on this year?

I’m all in on Bitcoin. I don’t like that Ethereum is kind of centralised because one guy can print a bunch of them and burn a bunch of them, so that part I don’t like. I do like that it's a good sandbox. I like Tezos because they are truly decentralised and it could end up experimenting with new forms of government.

What is your outlook on India’s startups?

I think the bear market in India is going to be a blip - It’s not going to be a big blip. In the US, I think it's going to be a pretty big deal. Because India grows at 7% a year and the energy here is very fast and (the) population is young, a lot of good energy, good entrepreneurial activity, I think it will probably be alright. But I think money is not going to be so easy to come by. So, raising money is going to be tough.

Tell us about your expansion plans this year.

We have Draper Startup Houses in about 25 cities now (around the world) and we’re expecting to move that to 50 this year. We’ve one going in Hyderabad. We’re also really expanding ‘Meet the Drapers’ - we have distribution relationships in a lot of new countries. This will be a tough year and then next year will be a great year for investment.